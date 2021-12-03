WV ski and snowboard slopes open for winter season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Snowshoe Mountain Resort opened on Thanksgiving Day, becoming the first ski resort in West Virginia to open for the 2021-22 winter season.

Other skiing resorts in the state are beginning to follow. Timberline Mountain in Tucker County officially opened for skiing and snowboarding on Friday, Dec. 3. Canaan Valley Resort and Winterplace are scheduled to open Dec. 18, and Oglebay Resort in Ohio County is planning to open around Christmas, weather permitting.

White Grass Touring Center in Tucker County is currently offering cross-country skiing because of the natural snowfall that occurred recently at the high elevations.

The West Virginia Ski Areas Association again this season is offering a Passport Program that allows any child in the 4th or 5th grade to ski or snowboard for free in order to attract young skiers into the winter sport. All of West Virginia’s ski areas, Canaan Valley, Oglebay, Snowshoe, Timberline and Winterplace are accepting the association’s Ski Free 4th and 5th Grade Passport Program.

The Passport may be used to obtain one lift ticket at Snowshoe or three lift ticket coupons at Winterplace, Oglebay, Canaan Valley or Timberline Mountain for the 2021-22 season.

For more information on skiing and snowboarding in West Virginia, check out these websites:

With the holiday season bearing down on the state’s ski industry, the recent cold temperatures in the mountains, have allowed the resort operators to make snow covering an abundance of terrain for the skiers and snowboarders. The upcoming three-week holiday season (week before Christmas, Christmas week and week after Christmas) contributes up to 35% of the various resorts’ yearly revenue, according to a press release from the West Virginia Ski Areas Association.

The ski and snowboard season traditionally, weather permitting, continues from late November/early December through early April. The five-month ski season in West Virginia has an estimated economic impact of over $250 million and 5,000 jobs at the resorts and other related companies.