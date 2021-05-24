Two different eclipses will be visible in West Virginia between May and June

This photo combo shows the sequence of a total solar eclipse seen from Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The total solar eclipse was visible from the northern Patagonia region of Argentina and from Araucania in Chile, and as a partial eclipse from the lower two-thirds of South America. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For those who are keen to keep an eye on the heavens, it will be a busy few weeks across the region. Two different types of eclipses are set to happen between the end of May and the first few weeks of June!

The first event will be a partial lunar eclipse coinciding with the second full supermoon of the year on May 26, 2021. This full moon is colloquially known as the Flower Moon, according to the Farmers Almanac. But due to the uniqueness of the event, some additional titles were added. In full, you could refer to it as the “Super Flower Blood Moon”. The “super” is added since this will be a super moon due to the position of the moon in its orbit around the Earth. The “blood moon” refers to the red coloring the moon gets during a lunar eclipse.

Time and percentage of the partial lunar eclipse for Huntington, WV and Harpers Ferry, WV. Courtesy: timeanddate.com

In our area, we won’t have a full lunar eclipse. It can only be seen in the western half of the United States, but we will see at least a partial eclipse. The maximum partial eclipse will happen at 5:44 a.m. EDT for West Virginia and surrounding areas.

For those in the western part of the state, approximately 28 percent of the moon will be eclipsed. Those in the east may only see as little as a 7 percent of the moon eclipsed. Check how the moon will look for your town here.

Just a few weeks later, another partial eclipse is going to be visible in West Virginia and surrounding states on June 10. This time, it will be a partial solar eclipse, able to be seen from the Dakotas through the Carolinas and into the northeast.

Time and percentage of the partial solar eclipse for Bishop, WV and Harpers Ferry, WV. Courtesy: timeanddate.com

For West Virginia, we’ll see the eclipse max out as low as 21 percent in the extreme southwest of the state near Bishop (McDowell County) and up to 57 percent in the far east of the state near Harpers Ferry.

This will be another one for the early risers, with the maximum partial eclipse appearing in West Virginia between 5:47 and 6:09 a.m. EDT. The maximum will be seen first in the eastern panhandle near Harpers Ferry and seen last in the southwest, towards Bishop. You can find when and how much of the eclipse will be visible for your town here.