Two individuals charged during Mon Metro Drug Task Force drug raid

Charles McGee

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in Morgantown.

On May 29, officers with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment on Grant Ave. in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers entered the residence, they found “quantities” of heroin, sets of scales and packaging material, officers said.

Madison Downs

At the time of the search Charles McGee, 50, and Madison Downs, 23, were present in the residence and “were targets of a (Mon Metro Drug Task Force) investigation,” according to the complaint.

Officers said that McGee and Downs were “sources of supply of controlled substance in and around Morgantown.”

McGee and Downs have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Both are being held in North Central Regional Jail with McGee’s bond being set at $75,000 and Downs’ being set at $50,000.