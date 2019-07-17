Two men sentenced on federal charges for roles in Mon County heroin, pill and cocaine ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two men were sentenced Wednesday for their involvement in a heroin, oxycodone, and cocaine distribution operation, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Daron Buford

Daron Buford, 28 of Detroit, MI, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison. Buford pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Heroin” in March 2019. He admitted to selling heroin in July 2017 in Monongalia County.

Brian Kyle, 40 of Maidsville, was sentenced to just more than 2 years behind bars. Kyle, pleaded guilty to one count of “Unlawful Use of Communication Facility” in March 2019. Kyle admitted to using a phone to further a drug distribution operation in April 2018 in Monongalia County.

Both men were initially charged during a round-up of 17 people in September 2018.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case and were assisted by the United States Marshal Service.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced both men Wednesday.

Buford is being held in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility. Kyle is not listed in the West Virginia Regional Jail system.