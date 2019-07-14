Two taken to area hospital after head-on crash

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A two-vehicle crash occurred on Route 19 at the Spelter-Gypsy Bridge near Meadowbrook just before 6 p.m. in front of Sammy D’s Pre-owned Auto.

Witnesses said a Chevrolet sedan slid and hydroplaned into the oncoming lane, and then struck a blue Dodge pickup truck. Harrison County 911 said two patients were transported to United Hospital Center. There is no word on their condition at this time.

Spelter Fire Deportment, Lumberport Fire Department, and Harrison County EMS responded.

The accident is being investigated by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.