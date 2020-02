BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A two-vehicle accident occurred on Route 279 in Bridgeport Saturday evening.

According to Harrison County 9-1-1 officials, the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, sending two people to United Hospital Center.

Bridgeport Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene, as well as Bridgeport and Anmore EMS.

The extent of the patient’s injuries are unknown at this time.

