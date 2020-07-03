Two-vehicle accident in Quiet Dell sends one person to United Hospital Center

QUIET DELL, W.Va. – A two-vehicle accident occurred on Buckhannon Pike in Quiet Dell Thursday evening around 7:30 p.m. according to Harrison County 911 officials.

According to dispatchers, Nutter Fort and Stonewood Fire Departments responded to the scene as well as Anmoore EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and State Police.

One person was transported to United Hospital Center, the extent of the patient’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the crash.