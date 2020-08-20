Tygart Valley Reg. Jail correctional officer charged after having sex with inmate

NORTON, W.Va. — A correctional officer with the Tygart Valley Regional Jail has been charged with having sexual relations with an inmate at the facility.

On Aug. 16 an investigations officers with the Tygart Valley Regional Jail interviewed an employee of the correctional facility, according to a criminal complaint.

Michael Nathan

During the interview, a correctional officer by the name of Michael Nathan, 31, of Nutter Fort, told the investigator that “on two separate occasions he had sexual intercourse with an inmate,” the complaint states.

Nathan had begun his employment at the facility in February, and he stated that the two events both happened on Aug. 15 with the same inmate and that the intercourse “was consensual,” and “she was not forced,” according to the complaint.

On the first event, Nathan “gave access to [the inmate] to enter the bottom level of the watch tower,” and they “went to the bathroom to have sexual intercourse,” the complaint states; upon interviewing the inmate, she said that she and Nathan “had been flirting with each other for a couple of months,” and that “the relationship escalated.”

On Aug. 18, troopers with the Beverly detachment of the West Virginia State Police received footage of Nathan interacting with the inmate which showed Nathan allowing the inmate to enter the watch tower from 0020 hours until 0024 hours, then the inmate returned from 0117 hours until 0121 hours, troopers said.

Nathan has been charged with imposition of sexual acts on persons incarcerated. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.