U.S. Marshals track down third suspect in White Hall motorcycle club stabbing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Fairmont man wanted in connection with an incident involving Outlaw Motorcycle Clubs in Whitehall was taken into custody, late Friday night, by U.S. Marshals.

Jason “Jay Bird” Harris, 49, was arrested in Fairmont at around 10:45 p.m., according to a news release from Marshals. Harris was wanted by the White Hall Police Department for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Harris is alleged to have stabbed a man during a fight between the Pagan Motorcycle Club and the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club that happened on August 4 in the parking lot of the BFS gas station. The injured man, Kenneth Murphy, of New York, was taken to the hospital and later released.

The U.S. Marshals Service started helping the White Hall Police Department find Harris soon after the incident happened. Friday night, information led Marshals to the home of an associate of Harris. He was taken into custody at the home on Oregon Avenue, without incident, Marshals said. The Fairmont Police Department and the West Virginia State Police assisted at the scene.

Harris is being held at the North Central Regional Jail.

Two other men, Bruce Davis, 53, of Fairmont and James Biggie, 37, of Rivesville, were arrested right after the incident, which led Marion County Prosecutor to address internet rumors that a “war” between the motorcycle clubs was imminent.