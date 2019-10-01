UHC’s Cancer Survivorship Fair provides multiple resources

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- The It’s All About You! — Cancer Survivorship Fair at United Hospital Center provided information and education to visitors on healthy living and the journey through cancer.

Maggie Lowther, Oncology Program Coordinator at United Hospital Center, said the hospital holds the fair annually.

“We wanted people to live their best quality of life from the minute they are diagnosed. So, we found an avenue that we can have pharmacy, navigators, rehab, dietitians, we want people to be as healthy as they can be from the minute they are diagnosed through their treatment, post treatment, during treatment so we are able to help them in any aspect that we can.”

The fair offered information on radiation oncology, clinical navigators, healthy dietary and food options, pharmacy information, rehabilitation services, clinical trials, the American Cancer Society and multiple types of therapy.

The fair will continue Wednesday in front of the cancer center from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.