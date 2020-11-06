Union votes to approve strike for Kroger workers

(WVNS) — The United Food and Commercial Workers union has voted to approve a strike for Kroger workers. On Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, members of Local 400 rejected the latest offer from Kroger and voted to approve a strike.

The vote was 1,551 to 130 in favor of rejecting the proposal and 1,490 to 199 to approve a strike. The union stressed they are not on strike yet.

“We are looking forward to returning to the bargaining table to negotiate a fair deal,” stated UFCW Local 400 Communications Director Jonathan Williams. ” But today our members sent a message loud and clear to the company that we will not accept an offer that jeopardizes health care benefits.”

Meanwhile, Kroger Mid-Atlantic issued their own statement about the negotiations. They stated their disappointment the Comprehensive Best Offer to Settle was not accepted.

“We remain committed to reaching an agreement. We have told union leaders we remain ready and willing to meet in additional negotiation sessions to see how we might resolve any outstanding issues,” said Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Allison McGee.

“It’s business as usual at Kroger. Associates are continuing to report to work as scheduled. A strike authorization doesn’t mean a strike,” McGee added. “At this point, the union has not called for a work stoppage. Our focus remains on our associates and recognizing and rewarding them for their hard work.”