United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development gives recognition awards to Elkins’ Homeownership Center

A Randolph County Business is recognized for being successful in putting people into their dream homes.

The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development gave recognition awards to The Homeownership Center in Elkins Thursday afternoon.

The center helps people go through the homeowner loan process and all on the other aspects of obtaining their dream homes.

Since it has opened in 2001, the center has put people and families into more than a 1,000 homes.

“This facility here helps do all the paperwork, get everything filled out and this crew is impeccable with their level of attention to detail and that’s why they are able to help so many homeowners,” Kris Warner, USDA Rural Development State Director. “We’re just glad to have them right here in West Virginia, right here in Elkins.”

June is National Homeownership Month.