United States Marshals Service Director visits the Northern District of West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United States Marshals Service Director made a visit to Clarksburg on Monday afternoon to visit the Northern District of West Virginia.

Donald W. Washington is touring different regions of Virginia and West Virginia, speaking about his vision for the U.S. Marshal Service Department.

Director Washington was selected by President Trump to lead the U.S. Marshals Service last October and was sworn in as the 11th director of the U.S Service Marshals on March 29th.

The Director is a 1977 West Point graduate where he then served the United States Army as an Air Defense Artillery Officer. Director Washington later graduated from South Texas College of Law where he then served as an attorney in Lafayette Louisiana upon being appointed by President Trump.