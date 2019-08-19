United Way collecting school supplies for local teachers

Breaking News
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison County is hosting a school supply drive for local teachers.

This will be the first school supply bank for teachers in Harrison County. The United Way is accepting donations anytime and is looking for school supplies of all types.

Members said that they wanted to help teachers by giving them a place to find any supplies they need for their students.

“Our teachers do so much for our children. I was inspired by my teachers growing up,” said Brad Riffee of the United Way of Harrison County. “Our teachers, a lot of the time they pay for these items out of their own pocket, so this is just a way for us as a group, our emerging leaders, to give back to them.”

WBOY is a drop off location for this drive and anyone interested is encouraged to bring school supplies to our station.

