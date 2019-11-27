United Way expected to service 2,300 people in annual Toy and Food Distribution

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties planning on distributing toys and food to more than 2,300 people in December.

The organization’s annual Holiday Toy and Food Distribution will take place on December 11-12 in Morgantown. Servando Arredondo, the Engagement Manager for the United Way said they will give toys to approximately 1,100 children. To do this, Arredondo said they have 200-300 volunteers but, it was not enough.

“We are still in need of volunteers, especially Wednesday evening and then Thursday early morning and Thursday late in the evening,” Arredondo said. “That’s our big distribution day so we’ll be giving out toys and food on that day so if anyone out there is looking to volunteer during the holidays we strongly need your help.”

The best way to register to volunteer, he said was either to visit their website or call their office at (304) 296-7525.

Arredondo said they currently have different groups from schools, churches, and businesses around the community. He said these groups have registered to volunteer and worked to provide toys and food for next month.

He also said United Way is still accepting collections through the Kroger locations, at schools and other places and encouraged people to contact the organization to learn other ways to donate.

“We do have a couple of USDA trucks that will be in on that Wednesday and Thursday of the distribution. But we still rely heavily on local community locations. I’d encourage everybody to keep donating, we’re also outerwear drive that they can donate to that as well if food is not their thing,” Arredondo said.

The event will take place at the Morgantown Readiness Center and run from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on both days.