BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties hosted its 17th hot wing eating contest at Buffalo Wild Wings in Bridgeport Wednesday night.

Sponsors pledged a dollar amount per wing, so contestants could see how many wings they could eat in eight minutes and there was even a dunk tank. United Way officials said the wing eating contest is a fun way for them to engage with the community and help those that need the help the most.

WBOY Reporter Riley Holsinger even joined in on the wing-eating competition chowing down a total of 13 hot wings for the cause.

“It’s really hard to eat a lot of wings in eight minutes, especially when you have a lot of money on the line. Last year, I choked a little bit, this year, I am going hard to raise the most money,” said Loraina Lafferty, a participant in the wing eating contest sponsored by Antero Resources. “It’s great to know that we are supporting a lot of different causes in the community, and I participate because United Way funds the Phoenix Recovery House here.”

United Way raised more than $80,000 which will go toward its $780,000 overall fundraising goal. Officials with United Way also said all the programs it funds serve a broad range of the population in Harrison and Doddridge counties.