United Way hosts Live United Regatta

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.-The United Way of Harrison County hosted its Live United Regatta Sunday afternoon.

The community participated in cardboard boat races throughout the day and several raffle baskets were available to win.

United Way staff say they call these activities “friend-raisers” because they encourage families and friends to come meet new people and do fun activities.

“This is a really exciting way for people in the community to get out and get involved, learn a little bit about the people who are part of the non-profit as well as get to know each other,” said United Way member Whitney Moore.

The community was also given the opportunity to vote for its favorite boat of the day.