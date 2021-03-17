United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties hosts St. Patrick’s Day donation event

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties is hoping for a little bit of the Luck of the Irish.

The non-profit agency is holding its “Luck of Giving Give-a-Thon.” The virtual reality event is staged at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg.

Donations can be made online or by calling in during the Give-A-Thon which runs until 7 p.m. on March 17.

“As you can imagine COVID-19 has affected us all and our United Way funded organizations have been leaned on heavily throughout the pandemic,” United Way Executive Director Brad Riffee explained. “They need our support now more than ever just like our community, many in our community need our support.”

Riffee explained that he encourages people to donate even after the event ends this evening. Those who do donate during the Give-A-Thon will be eligible for some nice prizes.

To donate online, click/tap here.