United Way of Harrison County celebrates a successful 2020 Campaign

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison County hosted its 2020 Campaign Celebration to wrap up this years fundraiser.

Donations were being made up until the very last minute, but the United Way did meet its $800,000 goal for this year.

All of the money raised will support nineteen non-profit organizations throughout the area to help enhance health, education, and financial stability throughout Harrison county.

“It was a challenging year especially after coming from last year not making our goal but I am happy to say with everyone’s support, it really did come down to the last few days of the campaign that we did make goal,” said Whitney Moore, campaign chair.

The United Way is always looking for volunteers to help continue the work in Harrison County.