United Way of Marion and Taylor counties hosts 8th annual Empty Bowls Lunch

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The United Way of Marion and Taylor counties hosted their 8th annual Empty Bowls Soup and Bread Lunch on Sunday at Fairmont State University.

The lunch helps to raise awareness about hunger in the community and to help money for agencies that work with people who are food insecure by selling tickets to enter. This is according to Emily Swain the community impact director who said the event receives donated bowls from partners like Mountain Creative, Joe N’ Throw Co-op, Fairmont State University, local schools, and others.

“They bring those bowls and everybody that comes in gets to take one of those bowls as a memento of the day as a reminder that not everyone always has food in their house and in their bellies,” Swain said. “It’s just a good way to keep that front of mind for folks and then our community donates soups that the folks eat while they’re here and the line is supposed to simulate kind of going through a soup kitchen so people know kind of what that’s like and what those folks experience day to day who utilize those soup kitchens in the community.”

A look at the soup line

There were a variety of soups including rabbit stew, chili, and chicken noodle soup. There was even a dessert table, from which each attendee could take only one dessert.

Dessert table

The lunch wasn’t always held at FSU, Swain said, but it had been moved in order to allow more people to attend. Swain said they were hoping to have 400 people stop by during the four-hour-long event.

“This event will go toward the Connecting Link, the Soup Opera and the Salvation Army here in Marion County,” Swain said. “All the funds raised stay in the county to help with those direct service needs.”