United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties hosts Leadership Giving reception

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Members of the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties’ Leadership Giving Society were recognized at a reception Thursday in the Marion County Courthouse rotunda.

Those in attendance were treated to cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. The Leadership Giving Society recognizes donors supporting the local United Way campaign with an annual personal gift of $500 or more.

“I am really happy to be at the reception tonight for the Leadership Giving Society. They play an important role in the campaign, their donations make up approximately 25% of the whole goal that we are working towards,” said Amy Snively, an employee of Fairmont State University.

Representatives of United Way stated that donor support provides a foundation of strength and purpose essential to the mission formed by United way. The donations provide support to 33 programs and 26 health and human service agencies.