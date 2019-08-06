United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties launch new fundraising campaign

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties launched their 2019 fundraising campaign, “Better Together”.

Community leaders were invited to the annual Leadership Breakfast at Fairmont State to highlight the importance of working together to bring change to the area.

“Growing up in this area, seeing the need in both these counties and knowing it doesn’t get better but, when we dig deep enough and work hard enough and we reach a little bit deeper in our pockets, we can make a difference,” said Patrick Snively, Senior Associate Athletic Director at Fairmont State University.

To end the event, guest speaker, Tim Koenig, Fairmont State’s new basketball coach, gave a moving speech about the importance of teamwork when trying to bring change to a community.

As a result of the event, local community leaders will be working together to help bring change to their areas.