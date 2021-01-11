United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties meets and exceeds 2020 fundraising goal

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The United Way of Marion and Taylor counties announced today that it has met and exceeded its goal for the 2020 fundraising campaign.

A press conference was held in Fairmont today announcing that more than $520,000 have been raised during the pandemic. That is 104% of the goal set early last year and is the most successful campaign ever for the nonprofit agency.

This year’s Campaign Chairperson says the United Way focused on getting smaller donations due to the worldwide pandemic.

“If you have the capacity to give now, even if it’s not money, if it’s time, if it’s things that you have around your house that you don’t use anymore there is such a need in the communities for things,” Campaign Chair Devanna Corley explained. “More than things there’s a need for people to use their hands and their hearts to go out and do the good stewardship for others, that’s what the United Way is about.”

The Rotary Club of South Fairmont attended the press conference and presented the United Way with a check for $75,000. Most of that money was raised from the proceeds collected from the Celebration of Lights at Morris Park during the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories