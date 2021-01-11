United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties meets and exceeds 2020 fundraising goal

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The United Way of Marion and Taylor counties announced today that it has met and exceeded its goal for the 2020 fundraising campaign.

A press conference was held in Fairmont today announcing that more than $520,000 have been raised during the pandemic. That is 104% of the goal set early last year and is the most successful campaign ever for the nonprofit agency.

This year’s Campaign Chairperson says the United Way focused on getting smaller donations due to the worldwide pandemic.

“If you have the capacity to give now, even if it’s not money, if it’s time, if it’s things that you have around your house that you don’t use anymore there is such a need in the communities for things,” Campaign Chair Devanna Corley explained. “More than things there’s a need for people to use their hands and their hearts to go out and do the good stewardship for others, that’s what the United Way is about.”

The Rotary Club of South Fairmont attended the press conference and presented the United Way with a check for $75,000. Most of that money was raised from the proceeds collected from the Celebration of Lights at Morris Park during the holiday season.