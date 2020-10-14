United Way of Mon and Preston Counties accepting monetary donations for food drives

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties is doing things a little different this year with its full-service food drive by only accepting monetary donations.

All the money will go to food pantries in Monongalia Co., who will then use it to buy food for food-insecure individuals. Servando Arredondo, United Way’s engagement manager, said those who want to donate could text ‘FULL SERVICE’ to 41444, and then they will be directed to the donation page where they can donate.

Arredondo

We wanted to try to limit the contact with people, so people don’t have to be out spilling out into the grocery stores for anything extra, as well as bringing those donated items to different places and having somebody there to collect and everything. We wanted to keep it as socially distanced as possible, and the best way to do that was really to go online and just encourage people to make a monetary donation instead. Servando Arredondo – United Way

If donors would like to send a check or make a cash donation, Arredondo said, they can mail it to their offices located at 278-C Spruce St., Morgantown, WV 26508.

There is also the option to drop off the donation in person at the same location. Still, United Way encourages people to only do that as a last measure to socially distance and keep everyone safe.

“With everything going on this here, this is the best way for the community to be able to help out with things like that,” Arredondo said. “Like I said, the pantries have a pretty good idea of the population they serve and exactly what they need, so by making this monetary donation; you’re really helping them out and helping the community members out that specifically need food right now.”