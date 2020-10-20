United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties has reached 54% of annual fundraising goal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties held its Mid-Way Report about fundraising efforts on Tuesday afternoon.

During the virtual meeting, the organization announced it had raised $621,417, which is 54% of the $1,142,000 fundraising goal for 2021. Macall Speaker, the Director of Development, said United Way has until December 15 to raise the rest of the funds, which may prove challenging because COVID-19 has changed how the organization can fundraise.

Things are different this year, they’re definitely different because we’re not able to have any events in person, so communicating with people, getting in contact with people and trying to get the word out there, the mission of the United Way, has been more difficult. We’re having to think outside of the box and get creative and roll with the punches as far as looking at how we do things and trying to do things differently. Macall Speaker – Director of Development

Speaker said the current chairs for the fundraising campaign are David and Susan Hardesty, the former being a former president of West Virginia University. She said she has absolute faith in them and that “they’re doing a great job really as far as reaching out to people.”

The director of development said the chairs are using the theme, “now more than ever,” because the community’s needs are even greater than before as a result of the pandemic.

“This year it has been difficult with COVID, it impacts absolutely everybody and we know that the need in the community is greater than before,” Speaker said. “And that’s why we’re asking people to give now more than ever to help support friends and neighbors who may be impacted.”

To donate, Speaker said, the public has many options: