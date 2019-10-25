United Way of Monongalia and Preston Co. unveil time capsule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties took a look back at life in 1999.

A time capsule buried 20 years ago was unveiled at the United Way’s Midway Report Luncheon Thursday afternoon. Some of the unique items included a lump of coal, newspaper clippings and even a cassette tape with a recorded message from the 1999 United Way chairperson.

“I think it’s interesting to see where we’ve come so we can appreciate where we are right now. The campaign chair from 1999 was here, Steve LaCagnin and spoke about a lot of the similar things in terms of what the United Way does and the support the United Way needs from the community,” said DeProspero/ Bankers United Campaign representative Herman DeProspero.

The United Way also announced that it has reached percent of its goal for this campaign year.