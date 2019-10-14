United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties begins registration for holiday distribution

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties began registration for its 38th annual toy and food distribution on Monday.

Families in need can register at the united way office on Spruce Street in Morgantown through November 22.

All that must be provided is the last four digits of a social security number for each member of the household.

“Christmas can be really a burden for families that are in poverty and having trouble trying to make sure santa comes to see their kids like the kids in school. Everybody wants to make their kids have a good morning,” said community impact director Janette Lewis.

Food and toys will be distributed at the United Way on December 12.