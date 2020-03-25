United Way start campaign to help responders to COVID-19 pandemic

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – United Ways across the country are finding different ways to give back to their healthcare providers, first responders and even nursing homes. One way they are doing so is creating masks for all the organizations responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masks 4 WV is a United Way campaign started to give members in their communities a way to help out. Community Impact Director of the United Way of Marion and Taylor County, Emily Swain said everyone in their communities want a way to help but just didn’t know how.

“Everyone is itching to do something, but they don’t what to do sometimes,” said Swain. “We thought this was a great opportunity for our community to come together, and fill a need that is in our community.

Along with Masks 4 WV, Marion and Taylor United Way workers have started working on a response and recovery fund they have opened up to donations. This money will be going to all organizations, facilities, or non-profits working hard to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with collecting money to help organizations, and health care providers, United Way’s across the state have a help line that people can call anytime if their family or business is in need of assistance.

“We have 211 folks across the state that are working every day to make sure that the response to the community is getting out there, and if anyone has any specific needs that need to be met,” said Swain. “If they need food, utility, assistance, any of those resources, they are always welcome to call 211 and talk to a trained representative who can get them answers to their questions.”

If anyone has anymore questions on how to can get involved, call a local United Way, or visit their website for more information.

Residents in Marion and Taylor County, you can visit United Way of Marion and Taylor County Facebook page for more information about requirements on how to make proper masks at home to donate to Masks 4 WV. Those interested in information about drop off locations, can click here.