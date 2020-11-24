United Way “Thanksgiving kits” provides families in need with dinner to enjoy on Thursday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston County gave out “Thanksgiving food kits” to registered families all over both counties so that everyone could enjoy a delicious meal on Thursday.

“We provided everything, not just a turkey and milk, but sugar, chocolate, marsh mellows, and all that to make the yummy sweet potato casserole. We wanted to ensure everyone had enough to have a dinner, but also bring everyone together, to cook and enjoy the holiday together,” said Community Impact Director Janette Lewis.

A total of 1,000 families were served on Tuesday. Along with United Way, Mylan Park, Food Pantry Plus More, and an army of volunteers played a part in making the event successful.

“Sometimes they have to decide on paying your electric bills or having to supply that food for your family. This way, they don’t have to make that choice,” said Lewis. “They can put a great dinner on the table for their families and just enjoy less stress and worry this holiday season. It takes a village, and there’s a lot of folks showed up today, and that showed up last week to pack, all to make sure every family is gonna be provided for.”

For the families with no form of transportations, volunteers packed their cars up and delivered them to houses personally.