MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — University hosted Morgantown girls lacrosse for the Mohawk Bowl Sunday night, and while the heated rivalry between the schools still stands, they came together before the game for a greater cause, Lauren’s Wish.

Lauren Cole was a former University student, four-time First Team NCAC lacrosse player, a WVU competitive cheerleader and a 2017 WVU graduate who was pursuing a master’s degree in social work. Lauren also battled addiction and passed away after unknowingly being sold fentanyl.

Prior to her tragic passing, Lauren told her father Michael when he retired, she wanted to start an organization to help those who were unable to help themselves. She understood the grip addictions can have and knew that everyone was not always fortunate enough to have the resources or money to get help. He made sure her wish did not go unanswered.

At Sunday’s game, Lauren’s jersey was retired and given to her family by her former coach Jeanne Driesbach, while the community was informed about the organization and what it stands for.

If you would like to donate to Lauren’s Wish, it can be done at laurenswish.org.