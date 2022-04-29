MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University High School’s Aaron Forbes is putting up notable stats in the midst of his senior baseball season with the Hawks.

Forbes has nine homers, 28 RBI and a .459 batting average as of Friday evening.

Not to mention a .528 on base percentage (OBP) and a 1.528 on base plus slugging percentage (OPS).

In the last eight days, Forbes went 10-for-15 with four home runs and 11 runs batted in.

Where is the success stemming from? Learning to hit the curve.

“Honestly I’ve been looking at trying to hit a lot more curve balls because that’s what I’ve been getting more. So I’ve just worked on trying to hit curve balls as much as I can and that’s what’s been working,” Forbes said.

Perhaps his most impressive outing came against North Marion. The senior third baseman went 3-for-4 with two round trips and 4 RBI and was responsible for six of the Hawks’ seven runs.

Forbes also said since he’s signed with the Salem University baseball program before the season started, a weight was lifted off of his shoulders.

“Really, mentally I’ve came in with a whole new approach and it’s working out good,” Forbes said.

The senior looks to take the 9-12 Hawks as far into the postseason as possible before his time at the “U” comes to and end and he heads off to play college ball for the Tigers.