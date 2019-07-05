UPDATE: Body of missing swimmer found in New River Gorge National River

12:00 p.m. UPDATE TERRY, WV (WVNS) — Julena Campbell with the New River Gorge National River confirmed the body of the missing swimmer has been found. The boy was found at around Noon.

The boy’s body was found 200 yards downstream from where he was last seen. It was located 14-feet beneath the river’s surface. He was not wearing a life jacket.

“I’d like to express our condolences to the family and friends of this young man and our thoughts will remain with them as they work through their grief,” New River Gorge National River Superintendent Lizzie Watts said.

“I also want to extend our appreciation for the swift response of the many local volunteer fire departments and others that came to our aid during a holiday weekend.”

Watts went on to say tragic events such as these should remind everyone the New River is a high-volume river with swift currents, deep holes and a rocky bottom. Most drownings in the New River involve people who didn’t plan on being in the water.

For more tips on water safety while in the park visit the National Park Service website.WATER SAFETY TIPS FROM

THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

8:45 a.m. UPDATE — Crews are on the scene of a missing swimmer in the area of the McCreery boat launch. That is in the New River Gorge National River on the Raleigh County side.

The call came in at around 7 a.m. There were three boys who were camping in the area and went into the river. Responders with the National Park Service said one of the boys got into the main current and the others lost sight of him. There is no indication he was wearing a life vest. The other two boys were found. The names of the boys are not being released at this time.

National Park Service officials said this is the first missing swimmer requiring a response in 2019. There is a search along the banks of the river downstream. They are alos bringing in boats to search the river. Officials said the water in the New River around the area is murky and high.

The National Park Service is leading the search. They are being assisted by Danese, Mount Hope and Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Departments as well as the Beaver VFD Dive Team.

TERRY, WV (WVNS) — Multiple crews are responding to a report of a missing swimmer in the New River Gorge National River in Raleigh County.

Officials tell 59 News a mother called 911 Friday morning stating her 16-year-old son was swimming when he suddenly went missing.

Multiple crews are on scene to find the swimmer including Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department, a Raleigh County dive team, 2 river rescue teams from Fayette County, and the National Park Service.