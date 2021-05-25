Upshur County Board of Education honors faculty

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Upshur County Board of Education celebrated teachers in their system who are retiring this year at Buckhannon-Upshur High School.

The Upshur County Board of Education held a reception where students from the Upshur County Prostart program served the faculty and staff at reception to kick off the celebration.

Upshur County Superintendent Doctor Sara Lewis Stankus said it was a way to celebrate everyone who has come together to give back to Upshur County children.

“We have a community that’s really come together during the entire pandemic,” explained Dr. Stankus. “The heart of Upshur County is right here in the schools. The schools have been the place where we fed the children, we have educated the children, we giving one to one devices.”

Over 10 teachers were recognized on retirement along with the celebration of the Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year.

2021 Teacher of the Year Michael Wilson said he is strong about promoting Math and English to his students, and his goal is to bridge those two subjects.

“I think, as my students, were proud to know that I received this award,” said Wilson. “It goes to show that when you put effort forward, and you don’t let obstacles get in the way of what you’re doing during a time that was very difficult.”

Doctor Stankus added that she is thankful for all the Upshur County School employees.