Upshur County tackles homelessness with annual count

BUCKHANNON, W.Va.- Once a year, in a 24-hour time frame, local service agencies across the area get together to get a count on every individual that is homeless.

Upshur County service agencies and volunteers collected information on their homeless population in their area. The agencies collaborated with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness and the Mountain CAP of WV Inc.

Mountain CAP Veteran case manager Larry Murray said when doing the pick count, they want to see if the individual is in need.

“All the information is giving to West Virginia Coalition to end homelessness,” said Murray. And they get a tally of who, what, when, and where and they send out path workers. They also contact other resources and other agencies to let us know where there at so we can go and assist them.”

The local service agencies and volunteers can collect the count by an app that West Virginia Coalition has created for them to use.

Once the volunteer places the individual’s information in the app, their information goes straight to the coalition office. Where then the coalition office can tally how many individuals there are and where there located.

The results from the count provide agencies in the area information to provide service for individual experiencing homelessness.

Those interested in volunteering in the next count, can contact them the agency at lmurray@mountaincap.com or by clicking here.