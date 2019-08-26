Upshur County traffic stop: TN man’s “Epsom salt” turns out to be meth

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A Tennessee man is facing a drug charge after a traffic stop in Upshur County.

On Saturday, a West Virginia state trooper pulled Christopher McBroom, 33 of Cookeville, TN, over, on U.S. Route 33, for not wearing a seat belt, court documents said. The trooper was in the middle of writing McBroom a warning for the seat belt violation when an Upshur County sheriff’s deputy arrived with a narcotics K9.

When the deputy walked the K9 around the outside of the vehicle, it indicated the presence of a narcotic in the vehicle, according to McBroom’s criminal complaint.

Officers then searched the Ford Explorer and found three sandwich bags containing a large quantity of what they believed to be methamphetamine. When asked what the substance was, McBroom said that it was “Epsom salt for his psoriasis,” according to the narrative in his criminal complaint.

The substance then tested positive for meth, according to the complaint.

McBroom is charged with possession with intent to deliver meth and is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $50,012.