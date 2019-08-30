Upshur County woman charged with child neglect after passing out in car with child present

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A Buckhannon woman is in police custody after officers found her and another individual passed out in a car with a child in the vehicle.

On Thursday, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department were dispatched to a CVS in reference to a welfare check, where they found a white Ford Fusion with temporary plates in the parking lot, according to a criminal complaint.

When police looked at the vehicle, they saw Cary Bennett, 35, of Buckhannon, and another individual passed out, officer said. After waking Bennett and assisting her out of the vehicle, officers found a small bag containing multiple heroin stamps around her left leg, according to the complaint.

At that time, Bennett was placed under arrest and put into a police cruiser, and a child found in the backseat was removed from the Ford Fusion, as well, police said.

Officer said the child was covered in marker and had no food or water within reach, and the child was also wearing a saggy diaper; the car had been parked in the parking lot from 10:13 a.m. to 12:25 p.m.

Bennett is charged with possession of a controlled substance and child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $80,000 bond.