$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Buckhannon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Buckhannon for the drawing on Tuesday, December 17, according to a press release on the West Virginia Lottery website.

The release stated that the winning ticket matched five numbers and only missed the gold Mega Ball number, The winning numbers were 22-30-55-56, and the Mega Ball number was 16, according to the release.

The release stated that the ticket holder or holders are encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and call the West Virginia Lottery at (304)-558-0500 for information on how to claim their prize.

One jackpot winning ticket for Tuesday’s drawing that featured a jackpot estimated at $372 million was sold in Ohio, according to the release. Additionally, four tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second prize. Three of them were sold in West Virginia, Iowa and New York and are worth $1 million each, the release stated. The fourth is worth $2 million and was sold in Pennsylvania, according to the release.

The release stated that the next Mega Millions drawing will be on Friday, December 20, and the jackpot will reset to its starting value of $40 million ($27 million cash).