(UPDATE: March 30, 2022, 6:01 p.m.)

According to the Upshur County 911 center, Reegan has been found and is safe.

(ORIGINAL: March 30, 2022, 5:12 p.m.)

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va. – A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing in Upshur County.

According to the Upshur County 911 center, Reegan Vaughn has been missing since around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. She is 5’2″ and 110 pounds. Reegan is white with dark brown hair and wears glasses.

She was last seen in the Heaston Ridge Road area wearing a light blue shirt, pajama pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Upshur County Communications Center by calling 911 or 304-472-0553