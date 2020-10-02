2 Buckhannon organizations granted medical cannabis grower permits

FILE – This Jan. 28, 2019, file photo shows marijuana buds in Akron, Ohio. Several county attorneys are pressuring Utah to scrap its plans for a state-run medical marijuana dispensary system, arguing the system would put public employees at risk of being prosecuted under federal drug laws. Attorneys from Salt Lake and Davis County said Tuesday, July 30, that current plans to use local health departments as pickup points for medical marijuana would make county employees de-facto drug dealers. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Two Upshur County growers have been selected by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) to receive medical cannabis grower permits.

On Friday, the OMC issued a release detailing the 10 successful applicants who will receive the permits. Of those 10 successful applicants, two were for organizations located in Upshur County. Those organizations are Buckhannon Grow LLC and Armory Pharmaceutical Inc., both of which are located in Buckhannon. The full list of successful applicants is below:

# MEDICAL CANNABIS ORGANIZATION CITY AND COUNTY 1054 Mountaineer Holding, LLC Belle, Kanawha County 1064 Harvest Care Medical, LLC Kearneysville, Jefferson County 1078 Buckhannon Grow, LLC Buckhannon, Upshur County 1102 Holistic WV Farms I, LLC Beaver, Raleigh County 1111 Verano WV, LLC Beaver, Raleigh County 1010 Columbia Care WV, LLC Falling Water, Berkley County 1099 Tariff Labs, LLC Left Hand, Roane County 1166 Armory Pharmaceutical, Inc Buckhannon, Upshur County 1131 Mountaineer Integrated Care, Inc Fort Ashby, Mineral County 1268 Blue Ridge Botanicals, Ltd Southside, Mason County

The release stated that these permit holders will cultivate medical cannabis plants before sending them for processing into allowable forms for patient use. These allowable forms include pill, oil, topical (including gel, cream and ointments), plant-form for vaporization/nebulization, tincture, liquid and dermal patch, according to the release.

“This is an important step in the process to make medical cannabis available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions and will generate economic activity throughout West Virginia,” said Jason Frame, Director of the OMC. “We continue to work toward a goal of providing eligible West Virginia residents the ability to procure quality-tested medical cannabis.”

The release stated that the OMC will move forward with the scoring of processor and dispensary applications, with the next step to begin issuing patient cards in Spring 2021.