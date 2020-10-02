2 Buckhannon organizations granted medical cannabis grower permits

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Two Upshur County growers have been selected by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) to receive medical cannabis grower permits.
On Friday, the OMC issued a release detailing the 10 successful applicants who will receive the permits. Of those 10 successful applicants, two were for organizations located in Upshur County. Those organizations are Buckhannon Grow LLC and Armory Pharmaceutical Inc., both of which are located in Buckhannon. The full list of successful applicants is below:
|#
|MEDICAL CANNABIS ORGANIZATION
|CITY AND COUNTY
|1054
|Mountaineer Holding, LLC
|Belle, Kanawha County
|1064
|Harvest Care Medical, LLC
|Kearneysville, Jefferson County
|1078
|Buckhannon Grow, LLC
|Buckhannon, Upshur County
|1102
|Holistic WV Farms I, LLC
|Beaver, Raleigh County
|1111
|Verano WV, LLC
|Beaver, Raleigh County
|1010
|Columbia Care WV, LLC
|Falling Water, Berkley County
|1099
|Tariff Labs, LLC
|Left Hand, Roane County
|1166
|Armory Pharmaceutical, Inc
|Buckhannon, Upshur County
|1131
|Mountaineer Integrated Care, Inc
|Fort Ashby, Mineral County
|1268
|Blue Ridge Botanicals, Ltd
|Southside, Mason County
The release stated that these permit holders will cultivate medical cannabis plants before sending them for processing into allowable forms for patient use. These allowable forms include pill, oil, topical (including gel, cream and ointments), plant-form for vaporization/nebulization, tincture, liquid and dermal patch, according to the release.
“This is an important step in the process to make medical cannabis available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions and will generate economic activity throughout West Virginia,” said Jason Frame, Director of the OMC. “We continue to work toward a goal of providing eligible West Virginia residents the ability to procure quality-tested medical cannabis.”
The release stated that the OMC will move forward with the scoring of processor and dispensary applications, with the next step to begin issuing patient cards in Spring 2021.