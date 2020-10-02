2 Buckhannon organizations granted medical cannabis grower permits

Upshur

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Jan. 28, 2019, file photo shows marijuana buds in Akron, Ohio. Several county attorneys are pressuring Utah to scrap its plans for a state-run medical marijuana dispensary system, arguing the system would put public employees at risk of being prosecuted under federal drug laws. Attorneys from Salt Lake and Davis County said Tuesday, July 30, that current plans to use local health departments as pickup points for medical marijuana would make county employees de-facto drug dealers. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Two Upshur County growers have been selected by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) to receive medical cannabis grower permits.

On Friday, the OMC issued a release detailing the 10 successful applicants who will receive the permits. Of those 10 successful applicants, two were for organizations located in Upshur County. Those organizations are Buckhannon Grow LLC and Armory Pharmaceutical Inc., both of which are located in Buckhannon. The full list of successful applicants is below:

#MEDICAL CANNABIS ORGANIZATIONCITY AND COUNTY
1054Mountaineer Holding, LLCBelle, Kanawha County
1064Harvest Care Medical, LLCKearneysville, Jefferson County
1078Buckhannon Grow, LLCBuckhannon, Upshur County
1102Holistic WV Farms I, LLCBeaver, Raleigh County
1111Verano WV, LLCBeaver, Raleigh County
1010Columbia Care WV, LLCFalling Water, Berkley County
1099Tariff Labs, LLCLeft Hand, Roane County
1166Armory Pharmaceutical, IncBuckhannon, Upshur County
1131Mountaineer Integrated Care, IncFort Ashby, Mineral County
1268Blue Ridge Botanicals, LtdSouthside, Mason County

The release stated that these permit holders will cultivate medical cannabis plants before sending them for processing into allowable forms for patient use. These allowable forms include pill, oil, topical (including gel, cream and ointments), plant-form for vaporization/nebulization, tincture, liquid and dermal patch, according to the release.

“This is an important step in the process to make medical cannabis available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions and will generate economic activity throughout West Virginia,” said Jason Frame, Director of the OMC. “We continue to work toward a goal of providing eligible West Virginia residents the ability to procure quality-tested medical cannabis.”

The release stated that the OMC will move forward with the scoring of processor and dispensary applications, with the next step to begin issuing patient cards in Spring 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories