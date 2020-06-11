2 men suing diocese after claiming to have been switched at birth in 1940s

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Two men are suing the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston after claiming they were switched at birth at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon almost 80 years ago.

The lawsuit, filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court, explained that Jackie Spencer and William Carr were both born at the hospital on the same day in 1942, but did not know they were unrelated to their families until DNA tests revealed no matches.

Spencer and Carr are suing the diocese for unspecified damages due to a “lifetime of consequences” from not being connected to their biological families.

