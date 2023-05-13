BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Strawberry Festival is returning to Buckhannon once again. Whether you already have plans to go or are still on the fence, here’s your one-stop shop for every event during this year’s festival via the event’s official website.

Multi-day events

Strawberry Menu – May 13, 8 a.m. to May 21, 5 p.m. – Downtown Buckhannon: Local restaurants will be serving strawberry-themed treats all week long!

– May 13, 10 a.m. to May 20, 8 p.m. – Downtown Buckhannon: Stop by to pick up Festival merchandise! Food Court – May 16, 4:30 p.m. to May 20, 11 p.m. – Jawbone Park: Vendors and trucks from all across the mountain state here to serve you some delicious food!

Saturday, May 13

Opening Ceremonies and Lighting of the Festival Flame – 10 a.m. – Courthouse Plaza: As is tradition in Buckhannon, the lighting of the flame signals the official start of this year’s festival!

– 11 a.m. – Buckhannon Dog Park: Open to all animal lovers in the area for some morning entertainment. Admission is $5. Coronation of King and Queen – 6:30 p.m. – WV Wesleyan Chapel: Come and watch the official Coronation of the Festival King-elect and Queen-elect as they receive their official crowns!

Sunday, May 14

Gospel Sing – 2 p.m. – Way of Holiness Church: Join “the top names in southern gospel” for some Sunday music!

Monday, May 15

B-UHS Spring Choir and Orchestra Concert – 7 p.m. – West Virginia Wesleyan College Chapel: Come see students from Buckhannon-Upshur High School perform their spring set under the direction of Mr. Jeremiah Smallridge.

Tuesday, May 16

Family Fun Night – 5-8 p.m. – Stockert Youth Center: Come on down for a night of family-friendly crafts, demonstrations, contests, music, games and more!

Wednesday, May 17

Strawberry Shindig – 5-10 p.m. – Jawbone Park: One of the newest events to the Strawberry Festival, the Strawberry Shindig will host live music and nearby food vendors for all to enjoy Wednesday evening.

Thursday, May 18

Children’s Strawberry Blonde – 10 a.m. – Courthouse Plaza: Think your kid has the most “strawberry blonde” hair around? Let the judges decide at this Thursday morning event!

Friday, May 19

Strawberry Capping & Crowning – 1 p.m. – Upshur County Senior Center: A contest to see who can cap strawberries the quickest. Following the competition, the official Strawberry Festival Lord and Lady will be crowned!

Saturday, May 20

Courthouse Entertainment – 9 a.m. to 1p.m. – Courthouse Plaza: Drop by the Plaza on Saturday for morning entertainment, including live music, local celebrities, contests, announcements and exhibits.

Sunday, May 21