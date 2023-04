BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 249th Army Band held a special performance at the Virginia Thomas Law Center for Performance.

249th Army Band during their performance.

The 249th Army Band is based out of Morgantown, yet made their way to Buckhannon to play a free show for the public. The show was described to be a ‘patriotic performance’ as the band played notable American classics like the National Anthem and America the Beautiful.

You can keep up with the 249th Army Band by following its Facebook page.