BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Eight people have been indicted after a series of arrests on May 4 relating to the distribution of narcotics in the region.

Danny Allen Tenney Jr Corey Shayne Bender Emily Sierra Nolan David Mark Payne Thad Richard Marsh

According to criminal complaints, Corey Bender, Danny Allen Tenney Jr, Emily Sierra Nolan, David M. Payne, Thad Marsh, and Kevin James Cline were all arrested by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office after various incidents of alleged drug distribution in the Upshur County area. These events all allegedly occurred in late 2021 at various locations around Buckhannon.

According to the Upshur County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, eight of the 10 arrested on May 4 have been indicted by an Upshur County Grand Jury for various charges relating to these arrests.

Danny Allen Tenney, Jr: Delivery of a controlled narcotic substance, one count; delivery of a controlled narcotic substance within 1000 feet of a school, one count; conspiracy to commit a felony, one count.

Emily Sierra Nolan: Delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, one count; conspiracy to commit a felony, one count.

Kevin James Cline: Delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, one count; conspiracy to commit a felony, one count.

Corey Shayne Bender: Delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, one count.

Thad Richard Marsh: Delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, one count.

David Mark Payne: Delivery of a controlled narcotic substance, two counts.

Bryan David Shaw: Delivery of a controlled narcotic substance, two counts.

Allen Blake Wolford: Delivery of a controlled narcotic substance, two counts.

According to court documents, of those who were charged with delivery within 1,000 feet of a school, one was allegedly in the parking lot of the Wendy’s (Thad Richard Marsh), one was allegedly in the parking lot of the Bicentennial Inn (Kevin James Cline), one was allegedly in the parking lot of Cook’s Grocery (Corey Shane Bender) and two were allegedly in the parking lot of what used to be Fox Pizza (Danny Allen Tenney Jr and Emily Sierra Nolan). All of these locations are within 1,000 feet of the Stockton Youth and Community Center.

James Breedon and Greg Tenney, the two others that were arrested, have not received indictments at this time.