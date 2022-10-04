UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office announced that 80 dogs were rescued from an illegal breeding home on Monday.

According to a Facebook post made Tuesday, the sheriff’s department and the Lewis and Upshur county animal controls executed a search warrant for suspected unlicensed breeding and failure to pay taxes Monday morning. When they arrived at the home on Selbyville Road, they found 80 dogs inside a single wide trailer in “deplorable conditions.”

No names or specific charges were listed in the post, but it said that additional charges are expected to be made in the case.