BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Downtown Buckhannon has strawberry decorations everywhere as the city hosts its 80th Annual West Virginia Strawberry Festival.

In 2020, there was no festival while in 2021, it was very limited, but for 2022, the strawberry festival will be celebrated like it used to be before COVID-19.

“Find a good parking spot, and once you park, just be ready to kind of get out and walk around a little bit because there’s so much great stuff spread all over town,” said Laura Meadows, executive director of the Upshur County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The festival starts after the opening ceremonies and lighting of the festival flame on May 18. The Junior Royalty Parade will be May 19 on Strawberry Lane in Buckhannon.

“I always love the parades, and not having the parades the past two years made me realize how much I really do enjoy it,” said Meadows.

She said some locals are looking to get back to the roots of what the strawberry festival is.

“There’s a lot of extra activities and exhibits and contests, but it really comes down to the strawberry, so we like to find the strawberry growers really all throughout West Virginia, and highlight their berries, show off how sweet like a fresh picked berry actually is, rather than from the super market, I mean that’s what its really all about is the strawberry,” Meadows said.

Some of the things to look forward to include a carnival, live music and, of course, all the strawberry-related food you can eat.

A list of the events for the 80th Annual West Virginia Strawberry Festival can be found here.