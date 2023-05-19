BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A weekend of fun kicked off at the 81st Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon with a fireman’s parade Friday evening.

People from all over the area flooded the streets in downtown to pay honor to the firemen and the first responders participating in the parade. Over 100 fire units from around the state participated in the parade which also featured the Strawberry Festival queen, king, and royal court.

“The Strawberry Festival is very inviting, it’s been going on for years, I think since the 20s maybe. And the history of that, the people, and the hard work that goes into such an achievement and to keep it going is amazing. It’s not only a statement for your town but for your people that are in the town, staying involved and keeping the town afloat,” said Keith Rose, an Honorary Parade Marshal of the 81st Strawberry Festival.

If you missed any of Friday’s festivities in Buckhannon there is still time to partake in the festivities Saturday with the city will host an antique car parade at noon followed by its grand feature parade at 1 p.m. For the full schedule of this year’s Strawberry Festival, click here.