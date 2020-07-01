88 Restaurant & Lounge in Buckhannon to close

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A Buckhannon restaurant has announced its impending closure later this month.

According to a Facebook post, 88 Restaurant & Lounge said it will close its doors July 11. Until then, it will be serving food outside at its pavilion this week, July 1–3, and next week, July 8–11.

Events at the property will still proceed, with the exception of food, the post states.

The post also expressed a hope that someone will be willing to lease the restaurant location and open a new restaurant.

