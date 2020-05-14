All Upshur County students to receive EBT benefits during the summer

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A federal program will help make sure that students in Upshur County are well-fed all throughout the summer.

Upshur County Superintendent Sara Stankus stated that families in Upshur County with students will automatically receive an EBT card, to help provide food during the summer.

This is in addition to the county’s plans to continue to serve meals each week, as the county has since schools were first closed.

Stankus explained that there’s no restrictions as to who qualifies.

“Now anyone regardless of their income will be eligible for that card, if they have a child who is enrolled this year in Upshur County school,” Stankus said.

Stankus added that families who already receive similar benefits, will see them added to their existing cards.

More information about the process of receiving these cards and how they will work is available on the Upshur County School’s website.