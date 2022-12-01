BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Almost Heaven BBQ Bash Board of Directors has decided to introduce art cars into the area with a car show during the bash in June.

On Dec. 1, the directors handed over the keys to what will become their art car mascot once students at Fred Eberle Technical Center finish working on it. Students have free range to design the car how they would like, as long as it represents The Barbecue in some way.

Board of Directors President Jody Light said other schools in the area will be working on their own art cars soon, and they are happy to give students the artistic opportunity.

“It gives us a great opportunity to practice more with painting, repairing anything that needs done,” said Zade Woody, Buckhannon Upshur High School senior, Fred Eberle Technical Center collision repair student. “It’s just a good experience and I think it will be a good time for everybody. It’s never guaranteed what you’re going to do in life, what path you’ll go down, but as long as you’re trying to find something that makes you happy, then I think there’s nothing better than that.”

They hope to unveil the art cars at The BBQ Bash this year on June 16, where they will be displayed at the art car parade.