Angel Flight brings PPE to clinics across the mountain state

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Often, when a volunteer with Angel Flight touches down on an airstrip, it’s to pick up a patient and take them to see a doctor. In a pandemic world however, that job has turned around entirely, thanks to volunteer pilots like Brandon Clark.

Their normal operation is to transport patients, and when COVID-19 came about, they transitioned to ‘how are we going to help people? Now that we can’t lift patients, how are we going to help out the community?’ So they came up with the idea of transporting PPE. Volunteer Pilot, Brandon Clark

Clark flew into the Upshur County Regional Airport from Pennsylvania on Thursday to drop off hundreds of face shields to be used by Community Care of West Virginia, in its offices all around the state.

Staff with the clinic group emphasized that they were glad to have the support to keep everyone they see in their offices as healthy as possible.

“Our primary goal is to protect our staff and our patients, and these face shields do both. They protect our staff from our patients, and if our staff would become sick, then we’re protecting the patients as well. So this is really important to provide quality care to everyone,” described Holly Helzer, Director of Purchasing for Community Care.

Helzer stated that the new masks will be spread around all their offices, and since they’re reusable, they’ll keep those offices in good shape for quite some time.

For his part, Clark explained that he and others involved with the organization are just glad to but their skills to good use.

“The most gratifying feeling is when you land and you’re welcomed by a film crew and people who are thankful for what you’re doing. And it’s not just us, it does right back to the people who are working hard to produce this PPE,” said Clark.

To learn more about the Angel Flight program, head over to the program’s website.